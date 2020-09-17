TS Galaxy have announced Dan Malesela’s return to coach the team in the Premiership next season‚ accompanying confirmation of the club’s acquisition of the franchise of Highlands Park.

Mabhuti Khenyeza – who steered Galaxy to 10th place in the GladAfrica Championship in the second half of the 2019-20 season‚ after Malesela resigned in February – will take charge of development and the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) reserve team.

Galaxy on Thursday morning confirmed the much reported-on deal has gone through‚ saying in a statement that their GladAfrica Championship status will be “sold back to its former holders‚ Cape Town All Stars”.

Highlands have confirmed the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has approved the deal.

Malesela engineered Galaxy’s standout moment in just the club’s first year of existence after being launched by lawyer and former agent Tim Sukazi – their 1-0 Nedbank Cup triumph‚ beating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“As part of the club’s ongoing efforts of building a highly competitive side ahead of the new season‚ some key changes have been made to the club’s technical department‚” Galaxy’s statement read.

“The Rockets are excited to welcome back Dan 'Dance' Malesela who will serve as the head coach of the club.

“The accomplishments of Malesela with TS Galaxy are well documented‚ having led the club to its historic Nedbank Cup triumph‚ which has made TS Galaxy the only club from the lower ranks to win South Africa’s FA Cup.

“Malesela will be assisted by Esau Mtsweni‚ who joined the club last season as an assistant coach.

“Another technical change will then see Mabhuti Khenyeza shifting focus to the development structures of the club as head coach of the MultChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) side.

“In addition‚ the Rockets are proud to welcome former Bidvest Wits FC player and goalkeeper-coach Tyron Damons who will be heading up the goalkeeping department.

“Veteran defender‚ Thabo Nthethe‚ who signed with the club last season will now serve as the team manager.

"Nthethe captained the club in his last professional match in TS Galaxy colours in the win against Uthongathi FC in the last match off the season.

“As the only club from the Mpumalanga province competing in the Premiership‚ The Rockets will make use of the iconic‚ Mbombela Stadium as their home venue for the upcoming season.

“This is as a result of the unavailability of club’s traditional home base‚ Kameelrivier Stadium‚ as it does not meet the standards of hosting Premiership fixtures as prescribed by the NSL Rules.

“The club will soon make further announcements on its squad composition for next season.”

Malesela steered Galaxy to eighth place in the GladAfrica Championship in their first season of existence in 2018-19.