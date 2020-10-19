Soccer

'Time for Sir Pitso to shine' - Fans react to Mosimane's unbeaten start with Al Ahly

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
19 October 2020 - 06:54
Pitso Mosimane is unbeaten so far as coach of Al Ahly.
Image: Al Ahly SC/Twitter

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is flying high in the land of the pharaohs, remaining unbeaten so far during his tenure in charge of Al Alhy.

After two wins and a draw in his first three games in the Egyptian league, Mosimane is on the verge of competing in his second Champions League final as coach. He led Al Ahly to a dominant 2-0 win against Wydad Casablanca in the first leg of their 2019-20 Caf Champions League semifinal in Morocco on Saturday night.

Mohamed Magdi put Al Ahly in the lead early on, finding the back of the net in the fourth minute. The Egyptian team continued to push for a second, which came via the penalty spot in the 62nd.

The return leg is at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria this Friday, with Al Ahly favourites to wrap up the semifinal on home ground.

Mosimane led Sundowns to the 2016 Caf Champions League title, beating Zamalek 3-1 on aggregate in the final.

Fans are convinced the South African coach can do it again, and after Saturday's win they flooded social media with memes and comments praising Mosimane.

Many urged the entire nation to get behind the coach, while others said those who once hated Mosimane because he was in charge of their rivals must now put respect on his name and call him "Sir".

Here are some of the online reactions:

