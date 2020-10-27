Kaizer Chiefs fail in appeal on transfer ban
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has dismissed Kaizer Chiefs’ appeal against a two-window transfer ban.
The much-awaited decision by the court in Lausanne‚ Switzerland‚ will come as a disappointment to the club and their supporters.
Chiefs had hoped to overturn the decision regarding the illegal signing of the Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana in 2018.
The decision means Chiefs will remain banned by a Fifa Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) ruling from signing players for the current transfer window‚ and the 2020-21 season’s second window in January.
A media statement released by Cas stated: “The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued its decision in the appeal filed by the Malagasy player Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianamimanana (the Player) and the South African club Kaizer Chiefs FC (collectively‚ the Appellants)‚ against the decision rendered by the Fifa Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) on 5 December 2019 (the Challenged Decision).
“In such decision‚ the Fifa DRC noted that the Player and Kaizer Chiefs entered into a new contract when the Player was still under contract with Fosa Juniors FC/Madagascar.
"Given these circumstances‚ the Fifa DRC concluded that the Player unilaterally terminated the Employment Contract with Fosa Juniors FC without just cause.
“As a consequence‚ the Player was ordered‚ together with Kaizer Chiefs FC‚ to jointly and severally pay a compensation of … US$40‚000 … to Fosa Juniors FC.
"In addition‚ a four-month period of ineligibility was imposed on the Player‚ and Kaizer Chiefs FC was banned from registering any new players either nationally or internationally for two entire and consecutive registration periods.
“The CAS Panel in charge of this matter has dismissed the appeal and confirmed the Challenged Decision in its entirety.”
The news came as Chiefs‚ under new coach Gavin Hunt‚ were preparing to meet Chippa United in Tuesday night’s DStv Premiership match-up at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.