Soccer

Bayern Munich withdraw contract offer for David Alaba

02 November 2020 - 10:13 By Reuters
David Alaba has been with Bayern Munich sine 2008.
David Alaba has been with Bayern Munich sine 2008.
Image: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer said the club have withdrawn their offer of a new five-year contract for defender David Alaba after the Austria international's representative rejected their latest proposal.

The 28-year-old, who has been at Bayern since 2008, sees his current deal run out in 2021.

Contract talks have dragged on for months, reportedly due to the player's annual salary.

"We submitted to David and his advisor some time ago what we think was a very good offer," Hainer told broadcaster BR late on Sunday.

"During the last meeting we had said we wanted clarity by the end of October. We did not hear anything until yesterday and we contacted his advisor.

"The answer was that the offer was still unsatisfactory and we should think about it again.

"We then decided to take the offer completely off the table. This means there is no longer an offer."

Alaba, who can operate both as a full back or central defender, has won two Uefa Champions League titles with the club as well as nine league titles and six German Cups. 

MORE:

Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer departs hastily for Germany

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is heading home to Germany to attend to a personal family emergency‚ and it was not immediately clear from the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Zinnbauer hints at Monare making his Pirates debut against Chiefs

Thabang Monare may make his Orlando Pirates debut in Saturday’s Soweto derby at the Orlando Stadium in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Zinnbauer's Orlando Pirates click and blast Kaizer Chiefs away 3-0

Orlando Pirates are weighty favourites to reach the MTN8 final after a heavyweight performance dismissing Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the first leg of their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Gavin Hunt sets more targets for Kaizer Chiefs' rising star Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt will continue to demand more from promising young midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, saying the 20-year-old’s next step ...
Sport
1 day ago

'My career as Barca manager is over': Guardiola rules out Camp Nou return

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Saturday reiterated his desire to stay with the Premier League club and ruled out a potential return to his ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer departs hastily for Germany Soccer
  2. ‘He will be back soon’: Orlando Pirates reveal why coach Zinnbauer left for ... Soccer
  3. Zinnbauer's Orlando Pirates click and blast Kaizer Chiefs away 3-0 Soccer
  4. Gavin Hunt sets more targets for Kaizer Chiefs' rising star Nkosingiphile Ngcobo Soccer
  5. Chiefs coach Hunt on rotating goalkeepers Khune and Akpeyi: 'I don’t think so' Soccer

Latest Videos

Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
X