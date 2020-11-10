Soccer

Safa president Danny Jordaan: 'Go and ask Kaizer Chiefs'

10 November 2020 - 13:13 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Safa president Danny Jordaan speaks at a media briefing to announce the endorsement of billionaire Patrice Motsepe as a nominee for CAF presidnet.
Image: Lebo Edgar/BackpagePix

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan took a funny jab at Kaizer Chiefs’ current rut‚ saying the glamour club are an example of having to do your best with what you have.

Chiefs’ current dip in form has been the source of many jokes‚ but even the Safa president found it fit to name drop the struggling Soweto giants.

Jordaan was speaking at Monday’s press conference where Mamelodi Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe was unveiled as Safa’s candidate for Confederation of African Football president where he’ll be running against incumbent Ahmad Ahmad from Madagascar.

“You can never win on the perceived problems or weaknesses of your opposition. You can only win on your own strengths. Go and ask Kaizer Chiefs.

"When you go into a competition‚ you must be sure that the victory path you pursue is based on your strengths and not your opponent’s perceived and/or real weaknesses‚” Jordaan said‚ to the laugher of the crowd that was in attendance.

Chiefs‚ who have been slapped with a two-window transfer ban‚ have been seeing absolute flames in the league and the MTN8. They got off to a reasonable start when they beat Maritzburg United 2-1 in the MTN8 quarterfinals‚ but were subjected to a 3-0 battering at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns in their opening league game.

They were able to beat Chippa United in their second‚ but lost 5-0 on aggregate to Orlando Pirates across both legs of the recent MTN8 semi-finals. They were also held to a draw by TS Galaxy.

Chiefs’ next league outing is a trip to Golden Arrows on November 21.

