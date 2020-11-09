Soccer

Aubrey Modiba hoping to use his versatility to his advantage at Mamelodi Sundowns

09 November 2020 - 09:40 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Aubrey Modiba is a utility player who can play as a defender or an attacker.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Aubrey Modiba is hoping to use his versatility to his advantage as he embarks on a new career with the Brazilians after joining them from city rivals SuperSport United.

Modiba‚ who joined Sundowns from United on a five-year deal last month‚ said he will flourish in his new surroundings after the welcome he received from his new team-mates.

The Bafana Bafana attacker was mostly used as a left-sided winger at United but he is ready to play in whatever role he is handed by the Sundowns coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi‚ Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela.

“I don’t have a specific position‚” he said.

“Anywhere the coach needs me I will perform my best for the team as it is not about me but about the club at the end of the day.

"Being able to play many positions also gives the coach options and I can adapt very well to any position‚” he said.

The 25- year old is one of the most versatile players in the country as he can play as a left-back‚ left-winger or in the attacking role in the middle of the field.

During his highly successful period as Sundowns coach‚ Pitso Mosimane often said he did not want players who could only play in one position and even successfully converted Rivaldo Coetzee from centre-back to central midfield to illustrate the point.

In some of his creative experiments at Chloorkop‚ Mosimane played regular right-back Thapelo Morena as a striker and also swapped roles for defenders Motjeka Madisha and Mosa Lebusa.

“At Sundowns you can’t play one position because what are you going to do if you play one position and somebody is doing well there.

"You may wait for very long time‚” said Mosimane at the time.

Modiba made his Sundowns debut in the MTN8 clash against Bloemfontein Celtic last weekend and was on the bench when the Brazilians defeated Kaizer Chiefs in the opening game of the DStv Premiership.

“From the first day‚ I have been enjoying myself and getting to know how Sundowns play‚” said Modiba.

“My goal is to do well and win trophies like the team did last season‚ and also win the DStv Premiership which is the main goal.

"I want us to do well in the Caf Champions League because a team like Sundowns is used to winning in this competition‚” concluded Modiba.

