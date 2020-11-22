Soccer

Dortmund's Cameroon-born Moukoko becomes youngest ever Bundesliga player

22 November 2020 - 09:52 By Reuters
Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre dishes out final instructions to strike Youssoufa Moukoko as he comes on as a substitute to replace four-goal hero Erling Braut Haaland.
Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre dishes out final instructions to strike Youssoufa Moukoko as he comes on as a substitute to replace four-goal hero Erling Braut Haaland.
Image: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Borussia Dortmund's 16-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest-ever player to feature in a Bundesliga game when he came on as a second-half substitute against Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Moukoko came on in the 85th minute in the place of Erling Haaland.

Moukoko, whose sensational run through the youth teams in recent seasons has shown him to be one of the biggest talents of his generation, made his league debut a day after his 16th birthday on Friday made him eligible to play under current rules.

Former Dortmund player Nuri Sahin had held the record, having made his debut in 2006 at the age of 16 years and 11 months.

The Cameroon-born Moukoko is already a Germany youth international with the Under-20 team and regularly played above his age group throughout his youth career at Dortmund, scoring 141 goals in 81 games for the Under-17 and Under-19 teams.

In the current Under-19 season alone he has netted 10 times in three appearances. 

MORE:

Pirates beat SuperSport to go top of the table

November 1 2016 is a date Orlando Pirates diehards would like to forget. Not just for a moment, but forever.
Sport
14 hours ago

Sundowns sweating about the fitness of Andile Jali, Kermit Erasmus

Mamelodi Sundowns are sweating about the fitness of key midfielder Andile Jali and striker Kermit Erasmus for their DStv Premiership match against ...
Sport
2 days ago

Man City boss Guardiola hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is unsure what the future holds for Lionel Messi but hopes as a Barcelona fan that the Argentine ...
Sport
1 day ago

SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates juggling players after Fifa week

Having had six players on national duty over the past few days of the Fifa week has negatively impacted on SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo’s ...
Sport
2 days ago

Safa weighs in on Twitter storm about Brilliant Khuzwayo’s planned academy

SA Football Association (Safa) acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has urged parents of prospective young footballers to “make background checks and avoid ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs’ Bobby Motaung on transfer ban: ‘We can’t be held responsible nor ... Soccer
  2. Safa weighs in on Twitter storm about Brilliant Khuzwayo’s planned academy Soccer
  3. TTM owner Mulaudzi insists the club is not for sale Soccer
  4. Bongani Zungu on Bafana backlash: 'You complain when we lose, when we win you ... Soccer
  5. Gavin Hunt: Kaizer Chiefs ‘could not do much in the Fifa week’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
X