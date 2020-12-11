AmaZulu FC supporters will know early next week who will take as the club’s head coach after the sudden departure of Ayanda Dlamini from the hot seat early this week.

Usuthu’s president Sandile Zungu told TimesLive on Friday morning that the Durban club has been busy conducting interviews with three potential coaches this week and they should wrap up the process at the weekend.

“We’re doing interviews and I will say there’s final three people that we’re busy engaging with‚” Zungu one of SA’s top businessman who took over the 100% ownership of the club from Patrick Sokhela in September‚ said.

“By early next week definitely everything will be clear. We’re going flat out to have the new coach.”

Benni McCarthy‚ Eric Tinkler‚ current assistant coach Alan Freese and Owen da Gama are some of the big names that have been bandied about as potential successors of Dlamini‚ who is said to have ‘voluntarily resigned’ after handling Usuthu’s first six DStv Premiership matches this season.

In those matches‚ Dlamini managed one victory‚ three draws and two defeats and the club‚ which Zungu wants to see finishing inside the top four‚ is in the 11th place on the Premiership log‚ eight points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

On the name of the coaches that the club is talking to‚ Zungu said disclosing them won’t be fair on those who won’t get the job.

“It won’t be fair of course because one of them is going to succeed and the two will fail. So I won’t like to name them. It’s just down to three that we 're engaging with but I’m absolutely sure that by Monday or Tuesday next week we would have finalized the appointment.”

Since Zungu’s takeover he’s made it clear he wants the club to start winning trophies‚ which is something they last did 28 years ago when they won the Coca Cola Cup in 1992 after beating Kaizer Chiefs 3-1.

Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Velile Mothwa‚ Siphelele Mthembu‚ Makhehlene Makhaula‚ Augustine Mulenga‚ Luvuyo Memela‚ Siphelele Magubane and Phakamani Mahlambi are among the new players that Usuthu have recruited this season as they aim to end being linked with relegation every time they're in the top flight.