Soccer

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu confirms new coach will be announced next week

11 December 2020 - 12:23 By Sazi Hadebe
AmaZulu president and owner Sandile Zungu is demanding a top four finish in the Premiership in his first season in charge.
AmaZulu president and owner Sandile Zungu is demanding a top four finish in the Premiership in his first season in charge.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

AmaZulu FC supporters will know early next week who will take as the club’s head coach after the sudden departure of Ayanda Dlamini from the hot seat early this week.

Usuthu’s president Sandile Zungu told TimesLive on Friday morning that the Durban club has been busy conducting interviews with three potential coaches this week and they should wrap up the process at the weekend.

“We’re doing interviews and I will say there’s final three people that we’re busy engaging with‚” Zungu one of SA’s top businessman who took over the 100% ownership of the club from Patrick Sokhela in September‚ said.

“By early next week definitely everything will be clear. We’re going flat out to have the new coach.”

Benni McCarthy‚ Eric Tinkler‚ current assistant coach Alan Freese and Owen da Gama are some of the big names that have been bandied about as potential successors of Dlamini‚ who is said to have ‘voluntarily resigned’ after handling Usuthu’s first six DStv Premiership matches this season.

In those matches‚ Dlamini managed one victory‚ three draws and two defeats and the club‚ which Zungu wants to see finishing inside the top four‚ is in the 11th place on the Premiership log‚ eight points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

On the name of the coaches that the club is talking to‚ Zungu said disclosing them won’t be fair on those who won’t get the job.

“It won’t be fair of course because one of them is going to succeed and the two will fail. So I won’t like to name them. It’s just down to three that we 're engaging with but I’m absolutely sure that by Monday or Tuesday next week we would have finalized the appointment.”

Since Zungu’s takeover he’s made it clear he wants the club to start winning trophies‚ which is something they last did 28 years ago when they won the Coca Cola Cup in 1992 after beating Kaizer Chiefs 3-1.

Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Velile Mothwa‚ Siphelele Mthembu‚ Makhehlene Makhaula‚ Augustine Mulenga‚ Luvuyo Memela‚ Siphelele Magubane and Phakamani Mahlambi are among the new players that Usuthu have recruited this season as they aim to end being linked with relegation every time they're in the top flight.

Most read

  1. 'They lied to us' - Chiefs fans fuming after Gavin Hunt's Samir Nurković ... Soccer
  2. Internal Audit reveals Cricket SA should take 'strong action' against ex-CEO ... Cricket
  3. Sundowns coach Mngqithi slams Western Cape government for failing to give ... Soccer
  4. Al Ahly fail to land influential Sundowns midfielder Gaston Sirino Soccer
  5. Omphile Ramela and Xolani Vonya 'frozen out' of Cricket SA interim board Cricket

Latest Videos

Crouching tiger, iron...crotch? Ancient wince-inducing kung fu faces ...
From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...
X