Soccer

Players' union joins call for the PSL to postpone Sundowns match and give them time to mourn Madisha

15 December 2020 - 12:29 By Sazi Hadebe
Motjeka Madisha celebrates after scoring a goal during a Premiership match between Lamontville Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns in KwaMashu.
Motjeka Madisha celebrates after scoring a goal during a Premiership match between Lamontville Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns in KwaMashu.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The South African Football Players Union (Safpu) has added its voice to the mounting calls for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to give Mamelodi Sundowns time to mourn their player Motjeka Madisha and postpone the club's league match against TS Galaxy on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old from Ga-Madisha village in Zebediela in Limpopo reportedly died when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a steel pole in wet conditions and burst into flames near Kempton Park on Sunday morning.

But the PSL has reportedly not granted Sundowns' request for a postponement of Tuesday's fixture and this has attracted immense criticism from observers and fans.

Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe said Sundowns have a strong case and should not play against Galaxy as the match comes just days after Madisha's death.

"After consultation with all the stakeholders‚ we are certain‚ having taken every aspect of the game‚ that there's a great need for the postponement of the Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy game.

"There's a greater need for all parties to sit and pave the way forward should something of this magnitude happen again‚" he said in a statement.

Safpu President Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe speaks during a Premier Soccer League press conference in Novemver 2019.
Safpu President Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe speaks during a Premier Soccer League press conference in Novemver 2019.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

The accident happened just after midnight and Madisha’s sports car caught fire on Zuurfontein road near Sundowns' training base in Chloorkop.

It is not clear whether Madisha was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident as one person was thrown out while the other one was trapped inside the burning car.

His death came just weeks after former Bafana defender and Sundowns player Anele Ngcongca also died in a horrific car accident.

Ngcongca died in a car crash on the N2 outside Mtunzini on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast last month and was buried in his hometown in Cape Town a few days ago.

Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena did not hold back when the decision to continue with Tuesday's match became public and took to social media to voice his unhappiness.

"Some things make you fall out of love with the game… I've always said football is the most important of the least important things in life‚" posted Mokwena on his Twitter account.

"Surely‚ the grief‚ pain and our mourning of the life of someone dear to us is more important than football. Surely."

Rulani Mokwena did not hid his feelings.
Rulani Mokwena did not hid his feelings.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The PSL have been slammed for not being consistent in applying their rules in such matches as there have been instances when matches were postponed to allow teams time to grieve for their players.

Many fans and observers pointed out that the entire PSL programme was postponed in October 2014 when former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was killed during a shooting at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home in Johannesburg.

At the time of writing the PSL had not indicated whether they would accede to calls to reschedule Sundowns' encounter against Galaxy.

Sundowns are also scheduled to play Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in another Premiership tie.

MORE:

Sports minister Mthethwa and ex-Sundowns coach Mosimane pay tribute to Motjeka Madisha

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa led a government tribute for Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Motjeka Madisha following his death on ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA football dealt another stunning blow after Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha dies

South African football was dealt another stunning blow after Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha died in a car accident on Sunday morning.
Sport
2 days ago

'Rest in peace, my boy': Pitso Mosimane heartbroken by Motjeka Madisha's death

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has shared his sadness at the passing of his former player Motjeka Madisha at the weekend.
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki devastated after Sundowns star Motjeka Madisha's shock death

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is struggling to deal with the death of Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha after he was informed of the shock ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns star Madisha's family awaits DNA results to establish identity of driver in horror car crash

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that the family of defender Motjeka “Ace” Madisha met with pathologists on Monday to establish if the person who ...
Sport
4 hours ago

More details of Sundowns player Madisha's horrific car crash emerge as grim picture is painted

More details have emerged about the horrific car accident that claimed the life of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. More details of Sundowns player Madisha's horrific car crash emerge as grim ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs' frustrations just keep mounting Sport
  3. Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender suspended as Cricket SA guillotine claims another ... Cricket
  4. SA football dealt another stunning blow after Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka ... Soccer
  5. Tito Mboweni declares Kaizer Chiefs will be 'a bunch of winners' in 2021 Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X