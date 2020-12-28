Soccer

'It's getting on my nerves': Mbalula weighs in on another Chippa United & Dan Malesela reunion

28 December 2020 - 10:00
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says Chippa United's chairman Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi is 'abusing' Dan Malesela.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says Chippa United's chairman Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi is 'abusing' Dan Malesela.
Image: Sunday Times

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has weighed in on the latest Chippa United and Dan “Dance” Malesela reunion, saying the “abuse” of Malesela was getting on his nerves.

Malesela was again appointed as Chippa United's head coach on Sunday. He will be coach until the end of the 2020-21 season‚ with an option to renew for a season.

His appointment comes a week after he was fired by DStv Premiership new boys TS Galaxy.

This is Malesela's fourth reunion with Chippa United. He was first put on “special leave” in April of the 2016-17 season‚ then reinstated for the last few matches.

He was fired in September of the 2017-18 season by club chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi and replaced by his assistant‚ Teboho Moloi.

Malesela was also fired by Chippa in March 2018 and later in August 2018‚ just three matches into the 2018-19 season.

Taking to Twitter, Mbalula said Malesela did a good job as a coach, but was dismissed “like a dog”.

He said Mpengesi was “abusing” Malesela because he knows he is vulnerable.

“This thing of Chippa abusing Dan Dance like this, it's getting on my nerves. Malesela did a good job for him there over time and he dismissed him like a dog, nje because he knows the guy is vulnerable. Sad. This is not how you treat a fellow human being,” said Mbalula.

MORE

Dan Malesela joining Chippa United as head coach again

Dan Malesela's love-hate romance novel with Chippa United is set to for another chapter as he will be announced as the Chilli Boy's new coach.
Sport
1 day ago

Siviwe Mpengesi ‘very excited to have Dan Dance back at Chippa United’

Dan “Dance” Malesela has joined Chippa United until the end of the 2020-21 season‚ with an option to renew for a season‚ the club has confirmed.
Sport
22 hours ago

How Mpengesi has made 28 coaching appointments at Chippa United in 8 years

Twenty-two men have coached Chippa United in just over eight years since the club’s promotion to the Absa Premiership in 2012.
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Proteas to raise their fists before the Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka Cricket
  2. Dan Malesela joining Chippa United as head coach again Soccer
  3. Sports' dirty dozen who dropped the ball in 2020 Sport
  4. Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane recovers from Covid-19 Soccer
  5. The three wise men take Mamelodi Sundowns on a merry ride Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X