Sekhukhune United coach MacDonald Makhubedu has pledged to hit the ground running in his new job as head of the ambitious GladAfrica Championship side.

Makhubedu‚ who was appointed coach of Babina Noko on Monday to replace Johnny Ferreira‚ has been tasked with changing the fortunes of the club who harbour ambitions of earning promotion to the Premiership next season.

In the shake-up of the technical team‚ Ferreira is the director of football and will be working with former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Alex Bapela‚ who is the technical director.

“The technical team here before me has done a brilliant job in assembling this very good team, and mine is to tweak here and there so we can move forward‚” Makhubedu said.

Sekhukhune have only won one match in their last five‚ an inconsistent run that includes two draws and as many losses‚ and Makhubedu said consistency is going to be key.