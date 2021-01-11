Soccer

GladAfrica Championship side Sekhukhune United appoint MacDonald Makhubedu as coach

11 January 2021 - 14:00 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Newly appointed head coach MacDonald Makhubedu with Sekhukhune United owner-chairman Simon Malatjie.
Newly appointed head coach MacDonald Makhubedu with Sekhukhune United owner-chairman Simon Malatjie.
Image: Sekhukhune United FC/Twitter

GladAfrica Championship side Sekhukhune United on Monday announced that they have recruited MacDonald Makhubedu as their new head coach.

Makhubedu‚ who has coached in the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ the National First Division (NFD) and in the lower leagues‚ takes over from Johnny Ferreira who has been moved to the role of Director of Football.

Ferreira will work closely with former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Alex Bapela who is the club’s Technical Director to work on the playing formula that will promote the club to the Premiership next season.

“We are very much excited to have Mr McDonald Makhubedu in the team and we believe he will assist us in achieving the goals that we have set for ourselves as Sekhukhune United.

"We wish him well in this journey‚” said Sekhukune United Executive Chairman Simon Malatji.

“Sekhukhune United are thrilled to officially announce that MacDonald Makhubedu is the new head coach of Babina Noko.

"Makhubedu takes over as the head coach of the team following the appointment of John Ferreira as Director of Coaching.”

Makhubedu’s first match in charge will be when they host Pretoria Callies on Wednesday at Makhulong Stadium in Thembisa where he will be looking for a positive start for the ambitious club.

Babina Noko started their maiden season in the NFD with promise and they are currently sitting seventh spot with nine points from two wins‚ three draws and two losses.

They are only three points from joint top of the table teams JDR Stars and Jomo Cosmos who have accumulated 12 points and Makhubedu will be looking for a win so that they can move a few places up on the ladder.

MORE:

Soccer boss says it's safe to play, even as cases rise

The Premier Soccer League does not plan to suspend the 2020-21 season despite SA being knee-deep in the second wave of Covid-19, league chair Irvin ...
Sport
1 day ago

Former CEO of the PSL Trevor 'British Bulldog' Phillips dies

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that former chief executive Trevor Phillips has died.
Sport
5 hours ago

‘Relax‚ it’s just soccer': Fans react as Sundowns congratulate Chiefs on group stage

Mamelodi Sundowns have made the unusual gesture of congratulating rivals Kaizer Chiefs for reaching the group stages of the 2020-21 Caf Champions ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs killer Moseamedi strikes again and hands Middendorp a satisfying win

In football you have giantkillers‚ and in South African soccer there is the Kaizer Chiefs killer‚ Judas Moseamedi‚ who banged in two past his ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns keep marching unbeaten‚ dispatching Baroka comfortably enough

Mamelodi Sundowns are strolling towards ending the first round of the DStv Premiership on top of the log and unbeaten after they did just enough to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs see the importance of being Ernst

In football you have giant killers, and in SA soccer there is the Kaizer Chiefs killer, Judas Moseamedi, who banged two past his favourite team to ...
Sport
1 day ago

ODG to TS Galaxy?

TS Galaxy are expected to announce Owen da Gama‚ the former coach of the now defunct Highlands Park‚ as their new head coach on Monday‚ TimesLIVE has ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. ‘Relax‚ it’s just soccer': Fans react as Sundowns congratulate Chiefs on group ... Soccer
  2. Why Brighton recalled Percy Tau – scouting report gives glowing review Soccer
  3. Tau's hard work starts to pay dividends Sport
  4. Kaizer Chiefs killer Moseamedi strikes again and hands Middendorp a satisfying ... Soccer
  5. Middendorp gracious in victory after triumphant return against Chiefs at FNB Soccer

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X