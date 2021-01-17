OBITUARY | Ryder Mofokeng — small in stature, large among Kaizer Chiefs’ legends

Ryder Mofokeng was promoted to captain Kaizer Chiefs in 1975 at just 23 years of age to lead giants of SA football, and became a colossus himself as he kept the armband for 11 years to become Amakhosi’s longest-serving skipper.

Mofokeng — a lifelong servant of Chiefs from joining their development in February 1970, a month after the breakaway club from Orlando Pirates were formed on January 7, and promoted to the senior team in 1973 — died aged 68 on January 2.

Before his retirement at Amakhosi in 1985, in a period where he led the star-studded upstarts, run on new lines of professionalism that founder Kaizer Motaung modelled on his experiences playing in the US, Mofokeng would win five league titles, lifting four as captain.

He won 25 trophies in his 12 years playing for Chiefs, 21 as captain, as one of the country’s best right-backs produced — a little dynamo of muscle, energy and tough-tackling in Amakhosi’s back four.

Vusi “Computer” Lamola, the great Chiefs midfield schemer from 1971 to 1980, compared Mofokeng in his bustling, bulldog frame and style of play, and ability to get forward on the overlap, to Mamelodi Sundowns’ later right-back legend Samuel “Ewie” Kambule.