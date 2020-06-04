Kaizer Chiefs winger Happy Mashiane has explained how club legends and youth coaches Ryder Mofokeng‚ Donald “Ace” Khuse and Arthur Zwane mentored him while he was part of Amakhosi’s academy.

Mashiane‚ who has caught the eye with some skilful first team performances at Chiefs‚ explained he was among the first youth players to be housed in the accommodation of the club’s revamped academy at their Village in Naturena.

The 22-year-old South Africa Under-23 international was part of Chiefs’ reserves who won the inaugural 2018 MultiChoice Diski Shield.

“Playing for the academy comes with pressure knowing very well it is every young boy’s dream to be associated with the brand Kaizer Chiefs.

"I was one of the fortunate players to be accommodated in the Chiefs academy‚” he said.