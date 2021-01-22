Tembo frets over heat as SuperSport travel to meet TTM in Limpopo

Kaitano Tembo has highlighted recovery and trying to be as fresh as possible as two key ingredients ahead of SuperSport United’s next DStv Premiership fixture against troubled Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in Thohoyandou on Sunday.

The United coach said it has been very difficult for his side to play their last five league matches in 14 days and that could well have contributed to their flat start in the 1-1 draw against AmaZulu in Atteridgeville on Wednesday.

“We didn’t have a good start. We were always second to the ball and a little bit lethargic especially in possession of the ball‚” Tembo admitted after the game.

“We gave the ball away too cheaply and gave them too much space and time to play although they were really passing the ball just in front of us and not really threatening and getting behind our defence.

“But nevertheless I think in the second half we were better. We brought in a few fresh legs like Moses Waiswa as well as Jamie Webber. That created better balance in terms of going forward.