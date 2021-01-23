Swallows FC rescue a draw from jaws of defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns

Swallows FC’s dream start to 2020-21 knows no bounds, on Saturday in oppressive heat at Lucas Moripe Stadium even recsuing a dramatic last-gasp 1-1 draw from jaws of defeat against trophy machines Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kermit Erasmus put back-to-back defending champions Sundowns ahead, moments before the break in the 45th minute, after the Brazilians had bossed the opening half.

Downs had appeared to shut Swallows out in the second half but George Maluleka gave away a free-kick seconds past referee Luxolo Badi’s five minutes added.

Downs goalkeeper Denis Onyango parried the strike of Kagiso Malinga and fellow substitute Musa Nyatama knocked in the rebound in the 97th to earn yet another dramatic, never-say-die result for Swallows, despite question marks overt offside.

Sundowns’ unbeaten cruise rocket start to the season had mildly misfired with draws against SuperSport United and Bloemfontein Celtic. Promoted Swallows’ anti-ballistic missile had chased Downs’ launch, coming into the game on the same points, wins and draws (26, seven and five) in the remarkable story of 2020-21.