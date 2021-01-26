“That is why we have said in our media statements there have been discussions we have been having with him [Kerr] on certain issues‚” Ramunenyiwa said on Tuesday.

“But when we eventually parted ways amicably we agreed that we were not going to talk about any other thing other than saying ‘we had parted ways amicably’.

“So we do not want to engage as a club in any other stuff about who said what‚ who said what happened.

“ ... Because we like him. We have got a good relationship with him. And it’s unfortunate that we could not proceed to work with him. It’s a decision that did not come easy‚ where we had to accept that we could not continue.”

Ramunenyiwa said Leopards’ decision to not speak on the matter comes even as they have received criticism for parting ways with a second coach already in 2020-21‚ and not being able to fully explain the circumstances of the second departure.

“In our humble way‚ we are being chastised by people out there for the lack of people understanding what happened or why we let him go‚” the Leopards official said.

“But we are not going to comment further than that in the interest of the agreement that we have with him. If there’s any other information that comes out from anywhere else‚ we will not be able to respond to that.