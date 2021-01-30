Soccer

Hunt makes two changes‚ plenty of positional switches‚ to Kaizer Chiefs for derby

30 January 2021 - 15:35 By Marc Strydom
Dillon Sheppard with Gavin Hunt, coach of Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Muzi Ntombela / Backpagepix/ Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has made two personnel changes from his team that unconvincingly were held 1-1 by Baroka FC midweek for Saturday’s DStv Premiership Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.

Eighth-placed Chiefs meet fifth-placed Pirates in a low-key derby‚ which‚ due to Covid-19 will miss the normal huge crowd in a rare matchup between the teams at Orlando Stadium.

Hunt has brought with midfielders Njabulo Blom and Kearyn Baccus, coming in to add greater muscle in Amakhosi’s midfield.

The players to make way are centreback Erick Mathoho and winger Happy Mashiane‚ and Hunt will make a number of positional switches from his team’s home draw against Baroka at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

If the coach maintains the 4-5-1 that has brought stability and five matches (three wins in succession then two draws) unbeaten after a dismal start to the season‚ then Reeve Frosler seems set to drop back from right-wing to a more orthodox role at right-back. Siyabonga Ngezana would then push into to centreback alongside Anthony Akumu‚ with Philani Zulu remaining at left-back.

Daniel Cardoso would then again provide a rock at defensive midfield‚ behind advance midfielders Blom and Baccus‚ with Lebogang Manyama and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo as wingers‚ and Samir Nurković the lone centre-forward.

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Daniel Akpeyi‚ Siyabonga Ngezana‚ Philani Zulu‚ Reeve Frosler‚ Daniel Cardoso‚ Antony Akumu‚ Njabulo Blom‚ Kearyn Baccus‚ Nkosingiphile Ngcobo‚ Lebogang Manyama‚ Samir Nurković (capt.)

Substitutes: Bruce Bvuma‚ Kgotso Moleko‚ Erick Mathoho‚ Leonardo Castro‚ Willard Katsande‚ Yagan Sasman‚ Bernard Parker‚ Dumisani Zuma‚ Happy Mashiane

