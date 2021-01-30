Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has named a starting line-up for the much-anticipated Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium on Saturday without a recognised striker upfront.

Gabadinho Mhango‚ who missed the last two matches against Maritzburg United and TS Galaxy with a niggling injury‚ was only named on the bench together with other attacking players like Kabelo Dlamini‚ Siphesihle Ndlovu and Nkanyiso Zungu.

Happy Jele will marshal the defence with Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ with Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Bongani Sam on the sides as they will be looking to stop Chiefs’ attackers from hurting them.

In the midfield‚ Ben Motshwari‚ Thabang Monare‚ Fortune Makaringe‚ Vincent Pule and Deon Hotto will be up against the likes of Njabulo Blom‚ Anthony Agay‚ Kearyn Baccus and Lebogang Manyama.

Upfront‚ makeshift striker Thembinkosi Lorch will carry the responsibility of finding holes in the Chiefs defence that will be marshalled by Daniel Cardoso and Siyabonga Ngezana.

It is expected that Zinnbauer will call on Mhango‚ who has not played in the last two matches‚ at some stage in the second half to try to put more pressure on the Chiefs defence.

Pirates go into this match sitting fifth on the log standings with 22 points from 14 matches after an inconsistent run of five wins‚ seven draws and two losses.

Orlando Pirates XI: (probably 4-3-3) Richard Ofori — Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ Happy Jele‚ Ntsikelelo Nyauza‚ Bongani Sam — Thabang Monare‚ Ben Motshwari‚ Fortune Makaringe — Vincent Pule‚ Deon Hotto‚ Thembinkosi Lorch

Substitutes: Wayne Sandilands‚ Terrence Dzvukamanja‚ Linda Mntambo‚ Paseka Mako‚ Nkanyiso Zungu‚ Kabelo Dlamini‚ Wayde Jooste‚ Siphesihle Ndlovu‚ Gabadinho Mhango