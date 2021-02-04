Itumeleng Khune is ‘far from finished’ at Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is far from “finished” and must stay at Naturena to fight for his place in Amakhosi’s starting line-up as the season gains momentum‚ goalkeeping experts have said.

The 33-year old Khune has lost his status as the undisputed No 1 for Amakhosi and Bafana but goalkeeping experts William “Cool-Kat” Shongwe and Alejandro “Alex” Heredia insist that he still has a lot to offer the game.

Shongwe and Heredia‚ who coached Khune during his highly successful career‚ were sharing their opinions on what the future holds for the much-loved goalkeeper who has lost his place at Chiefs on the back of some injury-plagued seasons.

There is concern among Chiefs fans as to what the future holds for Khune as he has not been included in the match squad for their last seven matches in the league with Bruce Bvuma deputising for Daniel Akpeyi.