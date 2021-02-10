“Al Ahly fans always trust the team‚ even against Bayern. The majority of the fans said, 'yes we can beat Bayern', and this time they really trust that Ahly will win the game against Palmeiras and the bronze medal‚” said Elbanouby.

“I think that the team has a good chance to win the match against Palmeiras and win the bronze medal of Fifa Club World Cup‚ even though Fifa have prevented two important players from the game in Mahmoud Abdel Soliman and Hussein El Shahat [from playing against Palmeiras].

“But we have more and more players like Mohamed Sherif‚ Taher Mohamed‚ Walter Bwalya and Marwan Mohsen. Fans trust coach Mosimane and it goes without saying that he and the technical team have studied Palmeiras and they have prepared the team well. In my opinion‚ Palmeiras is a good team with a good coach‚ Abel Ferreira‚ but Al Ahly can win the game.”

Fifa announced on Wednesday that El Shahat and Soliman have been banned from participating in the Palmeiras game after television cameras captured them shaking hands with the Ahly supporters in the stands‚ breaking protocols. Aboutrika was also in the stands.

After the defeat to Bayern this week‚ Mosimane said they would correct their mistakes and assess the strong points and weaknesses of their Brazilian opponents.

“It’s my first defeat since I have been at Al Ahly in four to five months. You have to understand how I feel because I hate losing. The first thing is to look at our mistakes and the second thing is to look at the good things that happened.