Soccer

Hunt voices his feelings after Chiefs' blunder: 'But then again we make that unbelievable‚ stupid error'

22 February 2021 - 11:31 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has found the going tough at Naturena.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has found the going tough at Naturena.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Gavin Hunt rued an “unbelievable‚ stupid error” conceding the penalty‚ but took positives from a much-improved performance from his team drawing 1-1 in their DStv Premiership match-up against SuperSport United on Saturday.

On performance and balance of chances Chiefs deserved more than a point at FNB Stadium‚ perhaps a flaw being an overly-conservative approach coming back from the break 1-0 up and attempting to consolidate playing deep.

In this period Anthony Akumu tugged Thamsanqa Gabuza down‚ and Bradley Grobler equalised from the spot in the 67th minute‚ cancelling out Reeve Frosler’s fine 29th-minute strike that came in a dominant first half to Chiefs.

At 1-1 Chiefs played again‚ but could not profit from a string of chances.

“I thought we were good – we should have won the game. But then again we make that unbelievable‚ stupid error‚ pulling the guy in the box and we give the penalty away‚” Hunt said afterwards.

“But we should have won by a comfortable score. We all know that‚ if you watch football. But every week we have chances and we don’t score.

“And then you’re conceding. We had one chance again‚ and then you concede.”

Chiefs remain without a win in six matches but Hunt took encouragement from a much-improved performance from Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to AmaZulu at FNB‚ as ninth-placed Amakhosi outplayed a SuperSport in second place.

“It was positive‚ to come back from where we’ve been‚ a bit‚ and show a good mentality‚” Chiefs’ coach said.

“ ... It was a difficult game and they’re top of the league. We played well – the first half very good.

“I mean some of the chances and the movements were very good. But‚ you know‚ it’s all very well playing well‚ but we need points. And obviously we didn’t get them.

“I thought Bernard Parker was man-of-the-match – I thought he was fantastic. I played him in centre-midfield because we don’t really have [players available there].

“Plus many more – ‘Mshini’ [Nkosingiphile Ngcobo] was very good.”

Willard Katsande went to the stands with his arm in a sling.

“Every game we’re taking off players. It’s been like that most of the season. I can’t make a tactical change‚ I’ve got to change to try and plug holes‚” Hunt said.

Chiefs‚ who had their game last weekend in Morocco postponed because that country’s authorities would not grant visas over Covid-19 concerns‚ open their Caf Champions League Group C campaign against Guinea’s Horoya at FNB on Tuesday night.

MORE:

Swallows fall six points behind leaders Sundowns with fifth successive draw

A run of five successive Premiership draws for the once high-flying Swallows FC has taken the wind out of their sails as the promoted Soweto club ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs waste chances having to settle for draw against SuperSport

Kaizer Chiefs would have felt they deserved more than a point, but Gavin Hunt's work in progress Amakhosi will need to strategise to consolidate a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mngqithi happy with Sundowns' combinations as the Brazilians juggernaut rolls on

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is pleased at the efficiency with which his team is combining to achieve results on a consistent basis.
Sport
2 days ago

Bournemouth players to stop taking a knee before matches

Bournemouth players will stop taking a knee before matches as they believe the gesture has "run its course" in the fight against racism and ...
Sport
2 days ago

Pirates prove too strong for Jwaneng Galaxy as they oust the Botswana side from Caf competition

Orlando Pirates will probably argue otherwise but they are unlikely to have spent sleepless nights agonising over visitors Jwaneng Galaxy as they ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe’s bid for the Caf presidency set to hit the home straight this week

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe's bid for the presidency of the Confederation of African Football is set to hit the home straight this week ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Safa gets tough in letter to Caf: SA clubs ‘will not play at neutral venues’ Soccer
  2. Royal coach: Chairman Andile Mpisane deserves chance as he is ‘a very ... Soccer
  3. Ebrahim Rasool refuses to whitewash Western Province problems Sport
  4. Mngqithi happy with Sundowns' combinations as the Brazilians juggernaut rolls on Soccer
  5. 'We’ll be his No 1 supporters from Cape Town': Rachel on Siya Kolisi's Sharks ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
X