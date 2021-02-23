Soccer

'We will attack Pirates from the word go‚' says SuperSport coach Tembo

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
23 February 2021 - 13:22
SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo says his team did not have enough rest to take on Orlando Pirates after their weekend clash against Kaizer Chiefs.
SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo says his team did not have enough rest to take on Orlando Pirates after their weekend clash against Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says his side will attack Orlando Pirates right from the first whistle in Wednesday’s league clash in Atteridgeville.

United have made a bright start to the DStv Premiership campaign and welcome Pirates at the Lucas Moripe Stadium four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at the halfway stage.

The 50-year-old Zimbabwean mentor admitted United were lucky to get away with a point in their away draw against Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend.

While United fielded their strong team and were run rugged in the 1-1 draw against Chiefs on Saturday‚ Pirates rested almost all of their regulars on Sunday as they beat Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy 1-0 to qualify for the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup 4-0 on aggregate.

The Buccaneers are expected to have their heavy artillery back for the trip to Atteridgevile and Tembo said United will have to be at their best to defeat Pirates.

“We saw Pirates rested most of their players and so we really need to prepare well and pitch up because we are playing at home‚” said Tembo.

“We have had two or three days to prepare and it’s not enough rest. You can’t really train much because we needed the players to be fresh.”

Pirates will welcome back the likes of first-choice keeper Richard Ofori‚ and attackers Deon Hotto and Thembinkosi Lorch‚ while United are missing key players Teboho Mokoena‚ Onismor Bhasera‚ and forwards Evans Rusike and Rodney Reiners.

Be that as it may‚ the SuperSport United coach said they will be in an attack mode from the first whistle and he will pin his hopes on Premiership leading goal scorer Bradley Grobler and his towering strike twin partner Thamsanqa Gabuza.

“We know that Pirates are a very good team and have been doing well and pushing to get up the log. They also want to win this game.

“But it’s always important for us to go out there with the right frame of mind‚ play very well and make sure that we attack them from the word go because we are playing at home.

“We probably [need] to score an early goal to try and unsettle them. We need to be a bit smarter‚ especially if we can get an early lead.

“But it’s going to be a very demanding game where we need to bring our A game in terms of our work ethic. A good work ethic will probably get us through.”

United are second on the Premiership log table on 32 points from 17 matches and will look to close the gap between them and Sundowns to just one.

“We need to ... keep a little more pressure on Sundowns and try and close the gap.”

The Buccaneers‚ in fifth and trailing leaders Sundowns by eight points‚ will look for a win that will keep them in the picture in the title chase.

A win would move them up to third and within one point of Tembo’s team.

MORE:

Chiefs to face Wydad in Burkina Faso and Sundowns set for Tanzania as sanity finally prevails in Caf debacle

Morocco's farcical handling of Kaizer Chiefs' African Champions League match against Wydad Casablanca appears to have been stopped in its tracks ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kaitano Tembo wants more from his ambitious SuperSport United side

SuperSport United's place on the Premiership standings at the halfway mark may be something to celebrate but coach Kaitano Tembo says the three-time ...
Sport
1 day ago

Hunt voices his feelings after Chiefs' blunder: 'But then again we make that unbelievable‚ stupid error'

Gavin Hunt rued an “unbelievable‚ stupid error” conceding the penalty‚ but took positives from a much-improved performance from his team drawing 1-1 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Chiefs to face Wydad in Burkina Faso and Sundowns set for Tanzania as sanity ... Soccer
  2. 'We’ll be his No 1 supporters from Cape Town': Rachel on Siya Kolisi's Sharks ... Rugby
  3. Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe’s bid for the Caf presidency set to hit the home ... Soccer
  4. Ebrahim Rasool refuses to whitewash Western Province problems Sport
  5. Royal coach: Chairman Andile Mpisane deserves chance as he is ‘a very ... Soccer

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
X