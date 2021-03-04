Kaizer Chiefs’ 0-4 Caf Champions League defeat in Burkina Faso a few days ago matched their heaviest losing margin and if they suffer another defeat against Angola's Petro de Luanda at FNB Stadium on Saturday they will equal their longest winless run.

In their sixth season without a trophy‚ the question is whether Chiefs have hit a low point.

Here are five things that show that Chiefs are in a crisis:

1) Senior players are not coming to the party

Chiefs’ problems are largely due to the fact that senior players have not contributed as expected on the field.

The likes of Itumeleng Khune‚ Eric Mathoho‚ Daniel Cardoso‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Willard Katsande‚ Lebogang Manyama‚ Kearyn Baccus‚ Khama Billiat‚ Bernard Parker and Samir Nurković have blown hot and cold.