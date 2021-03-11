'Justice for Diego': Argentines march seeking answers over Maradona's death

Argentines took to the streets on Wednesday to demand what they say is justice for Diego Maradona after the soccer icon's death in November sparked investigations into how he died and whether there had been any negligence in his care.

"He did not die, they killed him!," the organizers of the demonstration said in materials sent out on social media prior to the march. "Justice for Diego. Trial and punishment of the guilty."

The march kicked off at the emblematic Obelisco monument in central Buenos Aires, where protesters waved flags and sang songs in homage to Maradona, choking the streets around rush hour in the country's capital.