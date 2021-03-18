Relegation trapdoor creaking as Newcastle face huge Brighton clash

When Newcastle United were on the verge of a 300 million pounds ($417 million) takeover by a Saudi Arabian consortium last summer, fans of the club thought their dreams might finally start coming true.

Seven months after that deal collapsed, however, the nightmare scenario of relegation from the Premier League looms large for a club mired in mediocrity.

By the time they kick off at fellow strugglers Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, Newcastle may have slipped into the relegation zone, depending on 18th-placed Fulham's result at home against Leeds United 24 hours earlier.

Should that happen few on Tyneside will be surprised as optimism among the faithful that things will ever change for the better appears to be draining away.

When the Saudis came knocking it appeared the unpopular reign of owner Mike Ashley was coming to an end and that Newcastle, often described as a sleeping giant, might finally produce a team worthy of the fans' inflated expectations.

Instead Ashley remains at the helm and despite a run of only two wins in 17 Premier League games manager Steve Bruce remains the man saddled with trying to turn the team's fortunes around.