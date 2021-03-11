Sport

Spurs and Arsenal renew fierce north London rivalry, United take on Hammers

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 28th round of Premier League fixtures

11 March 2021 - 20:07

Friday

Newcastle United v Aston Villa (10pm, all SA times)..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Gibbs helps SA chase down record score in iconic ‘438 ... Sport
  2. All revved up: Ferrari look to rediscover winning formula Sport
  3. Spurs and Arsenal renew fierce north London rivalry, United take on Hammers Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bungu royally outboxed by the Prince Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | It’s the age of uncertainty at struggling Chiefs Sport

Latest Videos

'There's no explanation or defence': Cele promises justice for Wits protest ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...

Related articles

  1. Mikel Arteta confident Arsenal project is moving in right direction Soccer
  2. Liverpool fans don't want me as manager, says Steven Gerrard Soccer
  3. The Big Question: Why have Liverpool gone from monsters to minnows? Sport
  4. Man City coach Pep Guardiola hails his squad as best he's coached Sport
X