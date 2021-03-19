Soccer

Man United face Granada in Europa League last eight, Arsenal meet Slavia Prague

19 March 2021 - 16:00 By Reuters
Manchester United have scored the most goals in the league this season but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants more goals.
Manchester United have scored the most goals in the league this season but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants more goals.
Image: Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images

Manchester United will meet Spanish side Granada in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, with Arsenal up against the side who knocked Scottish champions Rangers out in the last 16, Slavia Prague, in their last eight clash.

Should United get past the Europa League debutants, they could be handed a reunion with the team they beat in the 2017 final - Ajax Amsterdam - in the last four.

But the Dutch champions first must negotiate their way past the only Italian left in the competition - AS Roma - in their last eight tie.

There could be a reunion on the cards for Arsenal, should they progress to the last four, as they could take on the winner of the quarter-final between former Gunners coach Unai Emery's Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur conquerors Dinamo Zagreb.

Draw:

Quarter-final 1: Granada v Manchester United

Quarter-final 2: Arsenal v Slavia Prague

Quarter-final 3: Ajax Amsterdam v AS Roma

Quarter-final 4: Dinamo Zagreb v Villarreal

First legs to be played on April 8 and second legs on April 15.

Semi-final 1: Granada/Manchester United v Ajax/AS Roma

Semi-final 2: Dinamo Zagreb/Villarreal v Arsenal/Slavia Prague

First legs to be played on April 29 and second legs on May 6.

The first team drawn plays the first leg at home in the quarter-finals and semi-finals. The final will be held in Gdansk on May 26.

Most read

  1. Mngqithi on his new boss at Sundowns: 'this is one of the best decisions that a ... Soccer
  2. Gavin Hunt on Siphelele Ntshangase's release from Kaizer Chiefs: 'It was a ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Shalulile's goal celebrations get a lot of attention but Sundowns coach ... Soccer
  4. Caf president Patrice Motsepe firm on Afcon frequency: 'It must be every two ... Soccer
  5. WATCH LIVE | Patrice Motsepe briefs the media on his immediate plans as Caf ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X