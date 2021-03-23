'We bicycled them': Shivambu on Amakhosi Soweto derby win

Amakhosi and Bucs faced each other at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Sunday. Striker Samir Nurković scored past Orlando Pirate's Siyabonga Mpontshane 54 minutes into the match.

Before the game, fans of both teams took to Twitter to predict the winning scores. Amakhosi fans pledged their support for the team despite previously complaining about a lack of wins from past matches.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is a Pirates supporter and was disappointed by the loss.