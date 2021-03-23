'We bicycled them': Shivambu on Amakhosi Soweto derby win
Staunch Amakhosi fans, the EFF's Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, celebrated this weekend after their team ended their winless streak with a 1-0 victory against their historical rivals Orlando Pirates.
We bicycled them! It’s a good day. We couldn’t disappoint Sobukwe! pic.twitter.com/VOBERYiRRc— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) March 21, 2021
[Must Watch] When we finished Pirates #Amakhosi4Life ✌🏾pic.twitter.com/TUD1a4dOCH— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 21, 2021
@KaizerChiefs winning the derby. They thought they know us . We have silenced them . Basiqhela kakubi.— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) March 21, 2021
Amakhosi and Bucs faced each other at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Sunday. Striker Samir Nurković scored past Orlando Pirate's Siyabonga Mpontshane 54 minutes into the match.
Before the game, fans of both teams took to Twitter to predict the winning scores. Amakhosi fans pledged their support for the team despite previously complaining about a lack of wins from past matches.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is a Pirates supporter and was disappointed by the loss.
In the end, Amakhosi fans emerged as kings and queens after the long weekend while it ended in tears for Bucs fans, with some blaming coach Josef Zinnbauer for the loss.
Here are some of the reactions:
Yes,we can’t win every game but today’s starting lineup was straight out of line.— Aldric-SA (@MmachueneS) March 21, 2021
Zinnbauer will destroy Pirates if we don’t take action.He must get a decent assistant.Otherwise it was a well played game for kaizer chiefs#OrlandoPirates
#OrlandoPirates lost. #ManchesterUtd lost. Am not happy tonight.— Emery Kavuala wa Kamba (@KavualaEmery) March 21, 2021
Wayenzi ndaba Samir Nurkovic pic.twitter.com/FTfeKviItK— Gcinumzi ka Saki (@KkKakaza) March 21, 2021
And this team called #OrlandoPirates decided to spoil my long weekend. pic.twitter.com/bq4HyXDz3B— Moosaz Wallz (@MusaShamase) March 21, 2021
When Kaizer Chiefs beat pirates I feel on top of the world💛✌️ #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/3NjMeyYvXR— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) March 21, 2021
#Amakhosi4Life #SowetoDerby #SowetoDerby100 Samir Nurkovic with a heel kick✌️ pic.twitter.com/qqKqZtPXqW— 1497 Barbershop (@Barber1497) March 21, 2021
Orlando Pirates was too worried about playing Sundowns on the 15th that they forgot to train for Kaizer Chiefs.#SowetoDerby #Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/ui0x8QS8XO— iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) March 21, 2021