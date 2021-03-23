Soccer

'We bicycled them': Shivambu on Amakhosi Soweto derby win

23 March 2021 - 09:58
Samir Nurkovic (R) scored the only goal of the match on Sunday.
Image: Steve Haag/BackpagePix

Staunch Amakhosi fans, the EFF's Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, celebrated this weekend after their team ended their winless streak with a 1-0 victory against their historical rivals Orlando Pirates.

Amakhosi and Bucs faced each other at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Sunday. Striker Samir Nurković scored past Orlando Pirate's Siyabonga Mpontshane 54 minutes into the match.

Before the game, fans of both teams took to Twitter to predict the winning scores. Amakhosi fans pledged their support for the team despite previously complaining about a lack of wins from past matches.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is a Pirates supporter and was disappointed by the loss.

In the end, Amakhosi fans emerged as kings and queens after the long weekend while it ended in tears for Bucs fans, with some blaming coach Josef Zinnbauer for the loss.

Here are some of the reactions:

