Percy Tau has shown great commitment to Bafana Bafana by making the sacrifice of being willing to play in his national team’s huge Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan‚ but then needing to quarantine on his return to England.

Tau said he was glad that the negotiations for his availability in the decisive final two Group C matches against Ghana at FNB Stadium on Thursday and Sudan in Khartoum on Sunday were handled professionally by the Bafana team management and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Tau and Bongani Zungu‚ who could only be released by Rangers for the second game in Khartoum‚ have made the sacrifice that they will quarantine for 10 days on their return to the UK‚ making their current struggles for game time in the Scottish and English Premierships even harder.