Former Confederation of African Football (Caf) vice president Danny Jordaan played a major role‚ going on the campaign trail in Africa and Asia with Patrice Motsepe‚ in the Mamelodi Sundowns owner’s unopposed election at the continental ruling body’s general assembly in Rabat‚ Morocco, on March 12.

The opposition candidates – Jacques Anouma‚ Augustin Senghor and Ahmed Yahya – withdrew from the election in a deal that saw them given Caf leadership positions.

“Caf president‚ Dr Patrice Motsepe‚ has appointed SA Football Association (Safa) president Dr Danny Jordaan as adviser to the president in charge of sport and marketing‚” Safa said in a statement released on Thursday.

“The former Fifa World Cup 2010 CEO has vast experience in this area‚ having served on Fifa’s marketing and television board as well as Caf’s marketing in the past.

“Dr Jordaan‚ who was Caf vice president until last month’s elective congress in Morocco‚ served in various departments during the 2006 Fifa World Cup in Germany and 2014 World Cup in Brazil and his recent appointment will add much-needed value in Caf’s marketing and competitions departments.

“Jacques Anouma from Cote d’Ivoire was appointed senior special adviser to the Caf president.

“Somali Football Federation President Abdigani Said Arab has been co-opted to the Caf executive committee and Fouzi Lekjaa will continue the functions of chairman of the Caf finance committee.

“Egypt’s Hany Abou Rida and Amaju Melvin Pinnick of Nigeria have been added as members of the Caf emergency committee.”

Caf’s executive committee also approved the dates for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations‚ which was postponed due to Covid-19 to 2022.

“On Total Afcom 2021 Cameroon‚ the Caf executive committee unanimously approved the proposed dates for the organisation of the draw will be on June 25 2021 and the Total Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Cameroon final tournament will take place from January 9 to February 6 2022‚” Safa said.

“The general secretary informed the executive committee about the audit mission initiated at Caf headquarters‚ and the results are expected at the beginning of May.”

Yahya and Senghor were given vice presidencies in Caf last month.