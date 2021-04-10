Kaizer Chiefs’ tenacity kept them in contention throughout their Group C campaign for the Caf Champions quarterfinals‚ and it was a remarkable fighting performance in Conakry on Saturday night that saw them reach that stage with a dramatic 2-2 draw against Horoya.

In fact Gavin Hunt’s men clawed their way through a tough 90 minutes with such menacing tenacity that Amakhosi‚ having just completed their first-ever group stage‚ now might even fancy their chances of an upset in the quarters too.

Wydad Casablanca‚ 2-0 winners at home to Petro de Luanda (one point)‚ ended top of Group C on 13 points.

Chiefs and Horoya ended on nine apiece. On the head-to-head ruling‚ with Horoya having drawn 0-0 in Johannesburg‚ Chiefs progressed through benefit of more away goals scored in the games between the two.

Horoya’s big men troubled Chiefs for the opening hour‚ including when Yakhouba Gnanga Barry headed the Guinean combination ahead two minutes into first-half injury time at Stade General Lansana Conte. From there it was all action‚ Daniel Cardoso pulling one back from the penalty spot in the 67th‚ winger Oula Abass Traore re-establishing the lead in the 69th‚ and Khama Billiat scoring the decisive equaliser in the 76th.