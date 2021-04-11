Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns take the positives from defeat

Just when you thought Mamelodi Sundowns were going to end the group stages unbeaten, they are handed their first Caf Champions League defeat at home in four years.



In the process of this surprise 2-0 loss to Algerian side CR Belouizdad at Loftus on Friday afternoon, the Brazilians also suffered their first loss after 29 matches in all competitions this season...