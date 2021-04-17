Soccer

Sundowns coach Mngqithi on TTM: ‘I’m scared of them if they come at us’

17 April 2021 - 12:55
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi. File photo
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi. File photo
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has advised his Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) counterparts not to bring defensive tactics to their Nedbank Cup semifinal clash at Loftus on Sunday.

Highly unpredictable TTM come up against the rampaging Sundowns, who humiliated rivals Orlando Pirates 4-1 in the quarterfinal on Thursday, with a place in the final on offer.

“If they decide to sit back, I think they will make the game very easy for us,” said Mngqithi.

“We played against them [before] and they started that habit of going backwards and that gave us a chance to punish them.

“If I was them I would take the game to Sundowns because they have nothing to lose and I think their coaches are aware that when you play Sundowns you better give it your best shot.

“The best advice I can give to any team at this stage is why sit back? Even Pirates tried to sit by playing five at the back in the second half and they conceded a lot of goals when they played with five at the back.”

Though defending champions Sundowns are overwhelming favourites to book a place in the final, Mngqithi cautioned TTM are a tricky team to meet.

“The only thing I can tell you is that TTM is one of the awkward teams in the league because they have some very interesting players. It is unfortunate that they are a new team in the league and nobody gave them respect, and they also had a lot happening within their team,” Downs’ coach said.

“But in terms of playing personnel, we know that they have some very dangerous players and we know for a fact that if they can come and turn it we will have a lot of problems.

“It is up to them what they decide to do on the day but if I was them I would say, ‘I have nothing to lose, so let me go out toe-to-toe with Sundowns, and maybe there is something that I can get out’.

“When you are sitting back, you concede goals without playing and that doesn’t help the image of the club. I am sure their coaches are smart enough to come out and it is a cup game.

“They have nothing to lose, but it is not going to be an easy game and I am scared of them if they come at us, to be honest.”

READ MORE

Zinnbauer aims to move on quickly from Pirates’ 4-1 embarrassment to Sundowns

After the heavy 4-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has turned his attention to the final push in the DStv ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Yellow Nation through to technical staff: Mngqithi praises everyone making Sundowns unstoppable

After the thumping 4-1 victory over rivals Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup quarter final at Loftus on Thursday‚ Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns cruise past Pirates to set up Nedbank Cup semifinal against TTM

Mamelodi Sundowns continued their domineering run on the domestic scene with a comprehensive 4-1 thrashing of hapless Orlando Pirates in their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'I had to pinch myself, it was ridiculous': Beast on making tons of money in ... Rugby
  2. Pitso Mosimane not interested in the Bafana coaching job: "I asked him‚ and he ... Soccer
  3. Notoane names Percy Tau and Themba Zwane in squad for Olympics Soccer
  4. Sundowns cruise past Pirates to set up Nedbank Cup semifinal against TTM Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Mokwena predicts the Bucs team: 'I can give you the Pirates ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X