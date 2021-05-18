Pitso Mosimane arrives with Al Ahly to take on Sundowns in Pretoria

Mamelodi Sundowns will be backed up by their near-impregnable home record in the Champions League when they take on Al Ahly in the second leg of their quarterfinal match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The Brazilians‚ who are trailing the Red Devils 2-0 from the first leg in Cairo last weekend‚ have proved to be difficult to beat at home in this competition in the past four years with only one defeat after 21 matches.

Incidentally‚ Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was at the helm at Sundowns when they went 20 matches unbeaten and now has a chance to succeed where his predecessors failed by beating the Brazilians in Pretoria.

Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi‚ Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena were in charge during the loss to Algerian side CR Belouizdad last month at Loftus‚ and it was also the Brazilians' first defeat after 28 matches in all competitions this season.