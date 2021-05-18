Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza has had his Covid-19 vaccine jab and encouraged all South Africans to follow suit.

In a written statement released by the PSL on Tuesday morning‚ Khoza, 73, said he took the vaccine not only for his safety‚ but that of “every person who is going to come into contact with me”.

“The efficacy of vaccines is beyond question. Over the years vaccines have helped us as a country to keep the doctor away and grow a healthy nation‚” Khoza wrote.

“The world has become a village. International trade and travel are at a level where we need to defend against ailments that may originate far from home and yet spread like wildfire the world over.