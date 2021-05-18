Soccer

PSL chair Khoza after having his Covid-19 vaccine jab: 'The efficacy of vaccines is beyond question'

18 May 2021 - 10:35 By Marc Strydom
PSL chair Irvin Khoza.
PSL chair Irvin Khoza.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza has had his Covid-19 vaccine jab and encouraged all South Africans to follow suit.

In a written statement released by the PSL on Tuesday morning‚ Khoza, 73, said he took the vaccine not only for his safety‚ but that of “every person who is going to come into contact with me”.

“The efficacy of vaccines is beyond question. Over the years vaccines have helped us as a country to keep the doctor away and grow a healthy nation‚” Khoza wrote.

“The world has become a village. International trade and travel are at a level where we need to defend against ailments that may originate far from home and yet spread like wildfire the world over.

Soccer boss Irvin Khoza queues for Covid-19 vaccine

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza is among the senior citizens who will be vaccinated at Munsieville Centre for the Aged in Krugersdorp, Gauteng, ...
News
1 day ago

“The health security of the world is enjoined. Every single person in the world is vulnerable.

“I have taken the vaccine not only for my safety‚ but for the safety of every person who is going to come into contact with me. There are certain important things in life which unless we do together won’t work. Just like safety on the road depends on all drivers observing the rules‚ vaccines work when we do them as a collective.

“When your time comes to be vaccinated please do your part. We have achieved near miracles when we all do what we need to do. This is one such moment.”

SA's phase 2 of the vaccine rollout‚ for people over 60‚ began on Monday.

For herd immunity to be achieved 67% of South Africans need to be vaccinated.

READ MORE

Khoza as Madlala is asked to continue as acting PSL CEO: 'We don’t elect CEOs‚ they are appointed'

Mato Madlala is set to continue as acting chief executive officer (CEO) of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after it was proposed by some of the clubs ...
Sport
6 months ago

Why Hunt believes the Caf Champions League suits his Chiefs players better than the PSL

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt believes the slower‚ more methodical football in the Caf Champions League suits the players he has in his squad better ...
Sport
21 hours ago

PSL cuts Swallows FC's Telkom line

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has denied Swallows FC a potentially lucrative sponsorship deal with one of the major telecommunications companies.
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Mngqithi confident of bouncing back against Al Ahly in Tshwane Soccer
  2. Bafana coach Hugo Broos' two SA assistants revealed Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane outwits Sundowns as Ahly take quarterfinal lead in Cairo Soccer
  4. Shock as Cricket SA interim board stops transformation project Cricket
  5. PSL cuts Swallows FC's Telkom line Sport

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X