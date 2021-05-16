Soccer
PSL cuts Swallows FC's Telkom line
16 May 2021 - 00:00
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has denied Swallows FC a potentially lucrative sponsorship deal with one of the major telecommunications companies.
Swallows FC invited the media to a press conference on April 22 where they were going to unveil Telkom as their major backer...
