The National Soccer League's (NSL's) executive committee (exco) that met on Thursday discussed the potential ramifications and implications of an arbitration ruling that boosted Sekhukhune United's chances of winning the GladAfrica Championship.

A source told TimesLIVE that the exco met largely to prepare themselves for any eventualities that might transpire should there be any legal challenges to the arbitrator's ruling on Wednesday‚ which might then delay the promotion-relegation playoffs and potentially next season's top-flight and second-tier kickoffs.

The ruling is set to make for a nail-biting final day of the GladAfrica (First Division‚ or NFD) on Sunday.

The league's exco met on Thursday to discuss the possibilities‚ and prepare themselves for the eventuality of any further legal challenges form any of the interested parties.