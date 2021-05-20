He will wear the jersey again if he gets a run in Saturday’s second leg of Chiefs’ Champions League quarterfinal against Simba SC in Tanzania‚ where Amakhosi will hold a formidable 4-0 lead from Saturday’s home leg at FNB Stadium.

“To be honest this is a motivation – a big one. I don’t take it as pressure but as a motivation‚” the SA Under-20 and U-23 international said.

“Every time I wear that jersey I remember what that jersey means. And‚ ja‚ I just have to make sure that I play my ‘A’ game every day to make sure that I take that number to the next level.”

Reaching the Champions League quarters‚ and travelling the continent playing teams of contrasting styles in strange venues‚ can only have served as a perfect training ground for Chiefs’ young brigade‚ including Ngcobo‚ Njabulo Blom and Darrel Matsheke.