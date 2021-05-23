Sundowns to reach out to Al Ahly in a bid to ease the tension over their supporters' attack on Pitso Mosimane
WARNING | Video contains strong and offensive language
Mamelodi Sundowns will begin dialogue with Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly “either on Sunday or Monday” in a bid to ease the tension after a section of the Pretoria club's supporters hurled insults at former coach Pitso Mosimane as his team bus was making its way into Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Brazilians hosted Al Ahly in a tension-riddled Caf Champions League second leg quarterfinal match on Saturday and the already simmering atmosphere was inflamed further when supporters clad in Sundowns colours tried to block the visitors' bus outside the stadium.
The incensed supporters proceeded to hurl insults at their former coach and also brandished placards with similar profanities‚ to the dismay of the visitors and Mosimane.
Pitso Mosimane says “they insulted me & my mother, I know who did this & who instigated them. Even before I came to SA people told me about what was planned against me”. He must reveal their names & they must be dealt with. Why is Sundowns silent though? pic.twitter.com/7J2okZbr64— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) May 23, 2021
Sundowns are yet to publicly respond to the incident but insiders at the club told TimesLIVE on Sunday that the Chloorkop-based side would reach out to the Egyptians and denounce the actions of a section of their supporters.
“The club will begin communication with Al Ahly either [on Sunday] or Monday and denounce the actions of those supporters‚” the insider said.
“It was not just about coach Pitso‚ but also about those supporters blocking the Al Ahly team bus in a threatening manner.
“We will engage the club [Al Ahly] because this could also create further problems going forward.”
Caf head of operations Luxolo September said he was in Cameroon inspecting facilities ahead of next year's Africa Cup of Nations‚ and would not be able to comment on the matter.
“At the moment we are in Cameroon for Afcon inspections. I cannot say anything on this‚” he said on Sunday.
The insider said they hope to resolve the issues with Al Ahly speedily as Sundowns might face the Egyptians in continental club competition in the next edition of the Champions League‚ which would mean having to travel to Cairo and then contending with a hostile reception.
Farewell Pretoria 👋🇿🇦❤️@TheRealPitso #AfricaYaAhly | #CHAM9IONS pic.twitter.com/jkloxsCw8Y— Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) May 23, 2021
It will be interesting to see how Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe responds as the matter involves his club.
Motsepe handed over control of Sundowns to his oldest son‚ Tlhopie‚ when he won the Caf presidential elections on March 12.
He said at the time the title of president of Sundowns would be “retired” for the duration of his Caf presidency.
His wife‚ Precious Moloi-Motsepe‚ and other sons‚ Kgosi and Kabelo‚ have a role to play supporting Thlopie as head of Sundowns.
Al Ahly departed for Egypt on Sunday afternoon.