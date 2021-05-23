Sundowns to reach out to Al Ahly in a bid to ease the tension over their supporters' attack on Pitso Mosimane

Sundowns are yet to publicly respond to the incident but insiders at the club told TimesLIVE on Sunday that the Chloorkop-based side would reach out to the Egyptians and denounce the actions of a section of their supporters.

“The club will begin communication with Al Ahly either [on Sunday] or Monday and denounce the actions of those supporters‚” the insider said.

“It was not just about coach Pitso‚ but also about those supporters blocking the Al Ahly team bus in a threatening manner.

“We will engage the club [Al Ahly] because this could also create further problems going forward.”

Caf head of operations Luxolo September said he was in Cameroon inspecting facilities ahead of next year's Africa Cup of Nations‚ and would not be able to comment on the matter.

“At the moment we are in Cameroon for Afcon inspections. I cannot say anything on this‚” he said on Sunday.

The insider said they hope to resolve the issues with Al Ahly speedily as Sundowns might face the Egyptians in continental club competition in the next edition of the Champions League‚ which would mean having to travel to Cairo and then contending with a hostile reception.