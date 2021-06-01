'The president has spoken': Pitso Mosimane responds to Ramaphosa's praise

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has reacted to Cyril Ramaphosa's praising him, saying he is inspired by the president's words.

Ramaphosa, over the weekend, congratulated Mosimane for Al Ahly’s CAF Super Cup final victory over RSB Berkane of Morocco.

It was a record-extending seventh Super Cup success for Al Ahly, who are the most successful team on the continent with nine African Champions League titles.

“Pitso Mosimane is an outstanding flag-bearer for our country and for football,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa’s words were appreciated by Mosimane, who thanked the president for acknowledging his work

“The president has spoken. Ndo livhuwa (thank you) for acknowledging my humble contribution on the continent. I am inspired by your words,” Mosimane said.