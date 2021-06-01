Soccer

'The president has spoken': Pitso Mosimane responds to Ramaphosa's praise

01 June 2021 - 07:00
Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's appraisal of him.
Image: REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has reacted to Cyril Ramaphosa's praising him, saying he is inspired by the president's words. 

Ramaphosa, over the weekend, congratulated Mosimane for Al Ahly’s CAF Super Cup final victory over RSB Berkane of Morocco.

It was a record-extending seventh Super Cup success for Al Ahly, who are the most successful team on the continent with nine African Champions League titles.

“Pitso Mosimane is an outstanding flag-bearer for our country and for football,” said Ramaphosa.  

Ramaphosa’s words were appreciated by Mosimane, who thanked the president for acknowledging his work 

“The president has spoken. Ndo livhuwa (thank you) for acknowledging my humble contribution on the continent. I am inspired by your words,” Mosimane said.

According to Goal SA, Al Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib described Mosimane as a “diamond”. 

“I saw a diamond in SA, and I went alone to bring it over here while no-one believed in Pitso Mosimane,” said El Khatib. 

“The first time I saw my diamond, my team was six years without winning the Caf Champions League. When I brought him over to Cairo, the doors of Africa opened and he brought to my hands the desired medal of Africa.”

