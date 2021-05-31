Ramaphosa: ‘Pitso is an outstanding flag-bearer for our country and for football’

Ramaphosa said Mosimane was an outstanding “flag-bearer for our country and for football”.

“His outstanding performance and that of his club shows what is possible when talent moves freely around our continent to unite people from diverse backgrounds and national origin and inspire them to achieve extraordinary things,” he said.

Speaking about the victory, Mosimane thanked his team and said they deserved to win the title.

“I asked the players to play on the ground, especially since the physical strength was in favour of the players of Nahdet Berkane al-Maghribi, but we outperformed them in the second half, and we deservedly won the title, said Mosimane.

“Al Ahly is a big team, and we are always required to achieve victories.

“The fans always demand we win titles. Before the match they want to win the African Super Cup, and after winning the title they demanded we win the African Champions League and achieve a 10th title. It never stops. They want to achieve all titles so I will do my best to make them happy.”