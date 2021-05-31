Soccer

Ramaphosa: ‘Pitso is an outstanding flag-bearer for our country and for football’

31 May 2021 - 07:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Pitso Mosimane for Al Ahly's continental cup victory.
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated coach Pitso Mosimane following Al Ahly’s CAF Super Cup victory.

On Friday, Mosimane’s Red Devils secured the title after a 2-0 win over RSB Berkane of Morocco.

It was a record-extending seventh Super Cup success for Al Ahly, who are the most successful team on the continent with nine African Champions League titles.

Ramaphosa said Mosimane was an outstanding “flag-bearer for our country and for football”.

“His outstanding performance and that of his club shows what is possible when talent moves freely around our continent to unite people from diverse backgrounds and national origin and inspire them to achieve extraordinary things,” he said.

Speaking about the victory, Mosimane thanked his team and said they deserved to win the title.

“I asked the players to play on the ground, especially since the physical strength was in favour of the players of Nahdet Berkane al-Maghribi, but we outperformed them in the second half, and we deservedly won the title, said Mosimane.

“Al Ahly is a big team, and we are always required to achieve victories.

“The fans always demand we win titles. Before the match they want to win the African Super Cup, and after winning the title they demanded we win the African Champions League and achieve a 10th title. It never stops. They want to achieve all titles so I will do my best to make them happy.” 

