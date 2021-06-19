Soccer

More drama: PSL says Chippa v Richards Bay playoff match going ahead

19 June 2021 - 13:22 By Marc Strydom
A general view of the the PSL headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg. File photo
A general view of the the PSL headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg. File photo
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have said that the opening playoff match Chippa United and Richards Bay FC will go ahead on Saturday at Nelson Mandela Stadium at 3pm, despite Royal AM’s vow to appeal the GladAfrica Championship legal saga at the Supreme Court.

Gauteng High Court deputy judge president Roland Sutherland on Friday night dismissed Royal AM’s application to have his initial order, which he gave last week on Saturday, reviewed in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

However, immediately after Sutherland’s order, the law firm representing Royal AM, Mabuza Attorneys, issued a notification letter to the PSL, indicating they will now appeal against Sutherland’s order via section 17(2)(b) of the Superior Courts Act . Section 17(2)(b) allows an aggrieved client to take a matter to the higher court even if a lower court dismissed their application for leave to appeal.

Mabuza Attorneys’ letter to the PSL added: “As you will recall the order of His Lordship Justice Nyathi AJ granted Royal AM an interim order to the effect that pending the final determination for leave to appeal the commencement of the 2021 GladAfrica promotion/relegation playoffs is suspended.”

However, the PSL have taken the contradictory view that the playoffs are no longer interdicted after Sutherland’s order on Friday night dismissing Royal’s appeal.

In press release on Saturday the PSL stated: “Yesterday evening (June 18 2021), Judge Roland Sutherland handed down an order dismissing Royal AM Football Club’s application for leave to appeal.

No end in sight for PSL to tangled court web as Royal AM vow to appeal

The GladAfrica Championship promotion-relegation court saga, which has taken the Premier Soccer League (PSL) more than a month to resolve, is far ...
Sport
3 hours ago

“Royal AM brought an application for leave to appeal against the order handed down by Judge Sutherland on June 12 2021, in terms of which Judge Sutherland denied its application for a review of the arbitration award handed down by Epstein SC.

“Following the dismissal of Royal AM’s application, there has been a final determination of the application before Judge Sutherland for leave to appeal.

“We are advised that the order of Nyathi AJ of June 14 2021 suspending the commencement of the playoffs ‘pending the final determination of Royal AM’s application for leave to appeal and/or appeal’ no longer applies.

“There is consequently nothing to prevent the commencement of the 2020-21 GladAfrica promotion-relegation playoffs.

“The playoffs will therefore proceed with the first match being played this [Saturday] afternoon at 15h00 (3pm) at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium between Chippa United Football Club and Richards Bay Football Club.”

Eric Mabuza of Mabuza Attorneys could not immediately be reached for contact.

READ MORE

Royal AM issue Thursday morning ultimatum to PSL to stop Chippa vs Richards Bay FC playoff

The league playoffs are once again under threat after it emerged that lower-tier side Royal AM have given the PSL an ultimatum of 10am on Thursday ...
Sport
2 days ago

Royal AM win another round of their standoff with the PSL as playoffs are stopped again

Royal AM have once again succeeded in stopping the start of the premiership play-offs after the Premier Soccer League grudgingly acceded to the ...
Sport
2 days ago

'The circus continues' - Mzansi slams PSL over latest playoffs postponement

While some users called for both Royal AM and Sekhukhune United to be promoted, others were just worried about their bet slips.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal AM win another round of their standoff with the PSL as playoffs are ... Soccer
  2. Ex-AmaZulu GM questions Madlala's role as acting PSL CEO: 'The board of ... Soccer
  3. Uefa reminds teams of sponsorship obligations after Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola ... Soccer
  4. More drama as PSL instructs clubs to get playoffs underway on Thursday despite ... Soccer
  5. Royal AM issue Thursday morning ultimatum to PSL to stop Chippa vs Richards Bay ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...