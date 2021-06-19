No end in sight for PSL to tangled court web as Royal AM vow to appeal

The GladAfrica Championship promotion-relegation court saga, which has taken the Premier Soccer League (PSL) more than a month to resolve, is far from over.

This is despite Gauteng High Court deputy judge president Roland Sutherland’s order on Friday night that dismissed Royal AM’s application to have his initial order, which he gave last week on Saturday, reviewed in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Immediately after Sutherland’s order on Friday night, the law firm representing Royal AM, Mabuza Attorneys, issued a notification letter to the PSL, indicating they will now appeal against Sutherland’s order via section 17(2)(b) of the Superior Courts Act . Section 17(2)(b) allows an aggrieved client to take a matter to the higher court even if a lower court dismissed their application for leave to appeal.

Royal Am are still of the view that the Supreme Court of Appeal can grant them what they want.

“As indicated during the hearing [on Friday] of the application for leave to appeal heard before his Lordship Justice Sutherland DJP), and in view of the outcome thereof, we hold instructions to lodge an application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal alternatively the full bench in terms of section 17(2)(b) of the Superior Courts Act 10 of 2013,” Mabuza Attorneys wrote to the league on Friday night.

They added in point number three in their letter that: “As you will recall the order of His Lordship Justice Nyathi AJ granted Royal AM an interim order to the effect that pending the final determination for leave to appeal the commencement of the 2021 GladAfrica promotion/relegation playoffs is suspended.”