Mamelodi Sundowns name Slovakia international striker among new signings

Slovakian international striker Pavol Safranko was among the four newly-signed players who were revealed by DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday.

Safranko, 26, signs from Romanian Liga 1 top-flight side Sepsi OSK Sf where he had played since 2019. He was announced alongside former Lamontville Golden Arrows left-back Divine Lunga‚ right-back Grant Kekana of SuperSport United and attacking midfielder Neo Maema‚ who was with Bloemfontein Celtic last season.