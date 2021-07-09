Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns name Slovakia international striker among new signings

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
09 July 2021 - 16:32
Slovakian international striker Pavol Safranko was among the four newly-signed players by DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday.
Slovakian international striker Pavol Safranko was among the four newly-signed players by DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday.
Image: TWITTER/Mamelodi Sundowns

Slovakian international striker Pavol Safranko was among the four newly-signed players who were revealed by DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday.

Safranko, 26, signs from Romanian Liga 1 top-flight side Sepsi OSK Sf where he had played since 2019. He was announced alongside former Lamontville Golden Arrows left-back Divine Lunga‚ right-back Grant Kekana of SuperSport United and attacking midfielder Neo Maema‚ who was with Bloemfontein Celtic last season.

Pitso Mosimane on threat posed by Chiefs: 'Those guys really are soldiers‚ they are survivors'

Kaizer Chiefs’ high threshold for absorbing pain and their tenacity are what make them so “awkward”‚ Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has explained about ...
Sport
1 day ago

Safranko will find stiff competition in the Sundowns strike force which has PSL Footballer of the Season Peter Shalulile‚ Kermit Erasmus‚ Themba Zwane‚ Gaston Sirino and Uruguayan Mauricio Affonso‚ whose future at Chloorkop could well be curtailed or ended by the arrival of Safranko.

The Slovakian striker‚ who has played 10 matches for his national team‚ counts Aalborg in Denmark and Dundee United in Scotland among his previous clubs.

Arena contributor Matshelane Mamabolo wins football journalist of the year award

Mamabolo's exclusive on Pitso Mosimane leaving Sundowns for Al Ahly was one of the most-read sports stories of 2020, read more than 100,000 times.
Sport
2 days ago

While Lunga’s arrival was expected as Tebogo Langerman saw little action last season‚ the Zimbabwean will also find it hard to convince Sundowns’ technical team to pick him ahead of Lyle Lakay‚ whose game includes chipping in with vital goals from dead ball situations in 2020-21.

Maritzburg United strikers Thabiso Kutumela and Bongokuhle Hlongwane are among the players still expected to be announced by Sundowns before the start of the 2021-22 season.

Kaizer Chiefs announce six new signings

Kaizer Chiefs have continued showing they mean business restoring the club to a competitive level that can match their stature‚ confirming the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Bafana labour to win against 10-man Eswatini at Cosafa Cup

Again it was not pretty or convincing, but again the result counted as the developmental Bafana Bafana at the Cosafa Cup registered their second ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs' Katsande ready to introduce himself to Al Ahly in Champions League final

If there is a player in the Kaizer Chiefs squad one can rely on fighting talk to match fighting performances‚ it is Willard Katsande.
Sport
4 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal AM charged for their no-shows in four matches of the PSL playoffs Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane 'understands' Gavin Hunt’s decision to take risky Chippa United ... Soccer
  3. Graeme Smith's appointment comes under the spotlight at Cricket SA's ... Cricket
  4. Chiefs to have a full squad available for the Caf Champions League final ... Soccer
  5. Royal queen wants crown Sport

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola