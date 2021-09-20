‘MaMkhize should have bought Chiefs’ — Mzansi reacts to Royal AM beating Amakhosi

Social media was in meltdown mode over the weekend after MaMkhize’s Royal AM side pulled off a surprise win over Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

Victor Letsoalo gave Royal AM the lead in the 34th minute, before hitting a second in the 66th.

Sifiso Hlanti’s deflected free-kick sneaked into the back of the net in the 74th minute to give Chiefs hope. However, substitute Sibusio Mabiliso turned the ball into his own net in the 76th minute to seal Amakhosi’s fate.

By the time Royal AM’s Mfundo Thikazi scored his side’s fourth goal deep into additional time, the party had already started.

Of course, MaMkhize and her team were in the stands with their Bluetooth speakers, breaking it down