Soccer

‘MaMkhize should have bought Chiefs’ — Mzansi reacts to Royal AM beating Amakhosi

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
20 September 2021 - 07:26
Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize's Royal AM beat Kaizer Chiefs.
Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize's Royal AM beat Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Social media was in meltdown mode over the weekend after MaMkhize’s Royal AM side pulled off a surprise win over Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

Victor Letsoalo gave Royal AM the lead in the 34th minute, before hitting a second in the 66th.

Sifiso Hlanti’s deflected free-kick sneaked into the back of the net in the 74th minute to give Chiefs hope. However, substitute Sibusio Mabiliso turned the ball into his own net in the 76th minute to seal Amakhosi’s fate.

By the time Royal AM’s Mfundo Thikazi scored his side’s fourth goal deep into additional time, the party had already started.

Of course, MaMkhize and her team were in the stands with their Bluetooth speakers, breaking it down

Soon Royal AM club owner and president Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize and her team were trending on Twitter as fans reacted to the win.

While some mocked Chiefs, others called for coach Stuart Baxter’s head.

A few even joked that MaMkhize should have bought Chiefs instead of Bloemfontein Celtic.

Here are some of the reactions:

subscribe

Most read

  1. MaMkhize celebrates in style after Royal AM humiliate Chiefs in their own ... Soccer
  2. PSL charges Royal owner Shauwn Mkhize for alleged racist comment about judge Soccer
  3. Dolly: Kaizer Chiefs’ strikers ‘staying behind after training sessions’ Soccer
  4. MaMkhize: Royal ‘in no rush’ to compete with Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns Soccer
  5. Baxter on Chiefs' two Ngcobos: 'If I was a fan I would be asking the same ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony