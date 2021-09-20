Ncikazi assures Mabasa of a starting place against Sundowns after helping Pirates beat Chippa in Gqeberha
Barring injuries, Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa is assured of starting the club’s blockbuster DStv Premiership tie against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday after scoring his second successive league goal in Bucs’ 3-1 away victory against Chippa United in Gqeberha at the weekend.
Bucs co-coach Mandla Ncikazi made the confident revelation after Mabasa cancelled Chippa’s early lead and went on to assist the team to score two more goals that won the visitors the match through a vastly improved second half performance after they had had started tentatively.
“Without jumping the gun, I think he (Mabasa) should start the next match and without disclosing much, we want to be consistent but sometimes injuries force us into situations we don’t want to be in,” Ncikazi said of the Bucs’ burly striker whose progress at the club has been hampered by injuries since he arrived from Bloemfontein Celtic two years ago.
“He’s been very unlucky lately with a lot of injuries, but I’m happy for Mabasa and I’m happy for him to play two games and score two goals (he also scored the winner against Swallows FC last week). More is to come.”
Ncikazi said the Bucs will need to produce more performances like Saturday's if they are to mount a serious challenge for a league title the club last won in 2012.
“It’s important,” said the former Lamontville Golden Arrows head coach.
“Teams that win championships have consistent line-ups. If it’s possible and we have no injuries, we would love to keep the same team (that started the match against Chippa on Saturday).”
However, Ncikazi was critical of the way his side started against Chippa, conceding Phakamani Mahlambi’s goal in the 12th minute before Mabasa replied in the 28th minute. Abel Mabaso and Goodman Mosele scored the other Bucs goals in the second period.
“I wish we started better,” said Ncikazi, who was left cringing after the team’s shaky and sluggish defending in the first half.
“We’re just grateful we got the result, and grateful for the teamwork the team went through. I was happy with the teamwork and if we can get a result with such a performance, just imagine if we were to play better.
“The signs are positive and it’s a great result. Pirates needed that, but we still have a lot of work to do. This is not a performance we expect from a team like Pirates. But on the dominance on the ball and a bit of composure on the ball, I thought we didn’t do that quite well.
“As far as scoring, which has been our deficiency, I’m happy we scored three goals after coming from the goal we conceded very early. There’s growth in the team and it’s very minimal in the eyes of other people, but in our eyes there’s growth and I’m proud of that.”
Ncikazi also spoke of the importance of having unity in the Bucs camp, saying he’s seen it in the team and was happy to also see this on the field of play.
“The match is a mirror of our training sessions and what I saw, the fighting spirit, I saw it in training,” he said.
" I think [on Saturday] luck was on our side because the team worked for it.”