Ncikazi assures Mabasa of a starting place against Sundowns after helping Pirates beat Chippa in Gqeberha

Barring injuries, Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa is assured of starting the club’s blockbuster DStv Premiership tie against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday after scoring his second successive league goal in Bucs’ 3-1 away victory against Chippa United in Gqeberha at the weekend.

Bucs co-coach Mandla Ncikazi made the confident revelation after Mabasa cancelled Chippa’s early lead and went on to assist the team to score two more goals that won the visitors the match through a vastly improved second half performance after they had had started tentatively.

“Without jumping the gun, I think he (Mabasa) should start the next match and without disclosing much, we want to be consistent but sometimes injuries force us into situations we don’t want to be in,” Ncikazi said of the Bucs’ burly striker whose progress at the club has been hampered by injuries since he arrived from Bloemfontein Celtic two years ago.

“He’s been very unlucky lately with a lot of injuries, but I’m happy for Mabasa and I’m happy for him to play two games and score two goals (he also scored the winner against Swallows FC last week). More is to come.”

Ncikazi said the Bucs will need to produce more performances like Saturday's if they are to mount a serious challenge for a league title the club last won in 2012.

“It’s important,” said the former Lamontville Golden Arrows head coach.

“Teams that win championships have consistent line-ups. If it’s possible and we have no injuries, we would love to keep the same team (that started the match against Chippa on Saturday).”