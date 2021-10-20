Soccer

Man City, Brugge condemn attack on fan after Champions League game

20 October 2021 - 14:08 By Reuters
Noa Lang of Club Brugge KV competes for the ball with Bernardo Silva of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Club Brugge KV and Manchester City at Jan Breydel Stadium on October 19, 2021 in Brugge, Belgium.
Image: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Manchester City said on Wednesday they were shocked and saddened by reports that one of their fans had been attacked in Belgium after Tuesday's 5-1 Champions League win at Club Brugge.

British media reported that a Belgium-based supporter of the Premier League champions was in intensive care after being attacked at a parking lot in Drongen following the match at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

"We're currently working with our counterparts at Club Brugge as well as Belgian and Greater Manchester Police to establish more information," City said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and best wishes go out to the family and friends of the Belgian-based supporter, who remains in hospital."

Brugge said in a separate statement that they were "horrified" to learn of the incident.

"Club Brugge strongly disapproves of all criminal behaviour, both inside and outside the stadium and puts tolerance first," the club said. 

