Soccer

PODCAST | From poverty to prosperity - The Willard Katsande story

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
29 October 2021 - 12:00
Willard Katsande of Sekhukhune United says poverty motivated him to work hard.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

This is not a football podcast. It is the inspirational life story of Willard Katsande, Zimbabwean professional footballer, a former player of Premier Soccer League club Kaizer Chiefs and the Zimbabwe national team.

It is a tale about getting out of the ghetto. Katsande says poverty is the best humility you can ever get.

Enjoy this edition of SportsLIVE with BBK:

