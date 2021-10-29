PODCAST | From poverty to prosperity - The Willard Katsande story
29 October 2021 - 12:00
This is not a football podcast. It is the inspirational life story of Willard Katsande, Zimbabwean professional footballer, a former player of Premier Soccer League club Kaizer Chiefs and the Zimbabwe national team.
It is a tale about getting out of the ghetto. Katsande says poverty is the best humility you can ever get.
Enjoy this edition of SportsLIVE with BBK:
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm
SportsLIVE with BBK is a TimesLIVE Podcasts production