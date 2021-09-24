Soccer

PODCAST | Teboho Mokoena in the zone

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
24 September 2021 - 06:00
Teboho Mokoena of South Africa during the friendly match between SA and Zambia at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Rustenburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

“I grew up supporting Kaizer Chiefs but I’ve fallen in love with Mamelodi Sundowns,” Teboho Mokoena, the in-demand SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana midfielder, tells our host on SportsLIVE with BBK this week.

He shares interesting insights on Bafana boss Hugo Broos, Sipho Mbule and SuperSport United.

Listen to the full exclusive conversation here: 

