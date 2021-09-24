PODCAST | Teboho Mokoena in the zone

“I grew up supporting Kaizer Chiefs but I’ve fallen in love with Mamelodi Sundowns,” Teboho Mokoena, the in-demand SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana midfielder, tells our host on SportsLIVE with BBK this week.

He shares interesting insights on Bafana boss Hugo Broos, Sipho Mbule and SuperSport United.

Listen to the full exclusive conversation here: